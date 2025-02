A WOMAN HAS been airlifted to hospital following a collision involving three vehicles in Co Galway.

The three-car collision occurred shortly after 8:30am this morning on the N17 near Milltown, Co Galway.

A woman in her 30s, who was an occupant of one of the cars involved in the collision, was airlifted to University Hospital Galway (UHG).

Advertisement

The occupants of the other two cars – a child, a woman in her 30s and two men in their 30s – were all brought by ambulance to UHG.

A section of the road remains closed and diversions are in place as gardaí and emergency services work the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were on the N17 at Kilcloony between 8:30am and 9am and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tuam Garda Station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.