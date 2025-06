A 50-YEAR-OLD WOMAN has been arrested in connection with the suspicious death of a man in Newry today.

At around 12:45pm today, police from PSNI received a report that a man had sustained a serious injury in the Fisher Park area of Newry.

Emergency services attended and the man, who was aged in his 40s, received treatment at the scene before being brought to hospital. He later died from his injuries, a detective said.

The woman was arrested in connection with the investigation, and is currently in police custody.

Cordons are in place within the Fisher Park area as officers continue to conduct inquiries into the incident, a spokesperson said.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death.”

Anyone with any information has been urged to contact the police.