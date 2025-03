A CONNECTICUT WOMAN has been arrested after allegedly holding her stepson hostage for over 20 years at their home, local officials have said.

A 32-year-old man weighing just over 30 kilograms was rescued from a home in Connecticut last month following a fire – which he set intentionally to escape captivity.

For years, he’d only been given two sandwiches a day and two cups of water in the 6.7 sq. metre storage space where he was locked.

According to local reports, both sides of his door had been secured with plywood and a lock to stop him from getting out.

Police and emergency services attended the scene of the house fire on 17 February in the town of Waterbury, where two residents were found – the man and his stepmother, 56-year-old Kimberly Sullivan.

Sullivan was able to evacuate safely, but the man remained inside the building until firefighters entered the home.

The house where Kimberly Sullivan allegedly held her stepson hostage.

He was later assisted out of the home by the firefighters, and placed in the care of emergency medical services after suffering smoke inhalation.

While receiving medical care, the man disclosed to emergency service workers that he had intentionally set the fire in his upstairs room.

He had used printer paper for kindling, hand sanitiser for fuel, and a lighter which he had found in the home to start the fire.

“I wanted my freedom,” the man told police and first responders.

He further alleged that he had been held captive by Sullivan since he was 11 years old.

Following his rescue, a police investigation was launched, where authorities determined that the man had been held in captivity for over 20 years, enduring “prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment”.

He was found in a severely malnourished state, police said, and had not received medical or dental care during his time in captivity.

An arrest warrant was issued for his stepmother Kimberly Sullivan shortly after, and she was taken into custody yesterday afternoon.

Sullivan has since been charged on a number of counts, including kidnapping, assault, unlawful restraint and cruelty.

Local police chief Fernando Spagnolo said the suffering that the man endured for over 20 years “is both heartbreaking and unimaginable”.

“This case required relentless investigative effort, and I commend the dedication of our officers and the Waterbury State’s Attorney’s Office,” Spagnolo said.

“Their unwavering commitment ensured that justice is served, and the perpetrator is held fully accountable for these horrific crimes.”