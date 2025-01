A WOMAN HAS been charged in connection with a hit-and-run collision in Co Louth on Monday evening.

The collision, which involved a vehicle and a bicycle, occurred on the R132 near Dromiskin, Co. Louth at approximately 6:25pm on Monday.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 40s, was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda to be treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí have said that the cyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A woman was arrested yesterday morning by gardaí in Louth, and as since been charged. She is expected to appear before court in Co Louth this morning.

In a statement, gardaí confirmed that they are currently investigating “all of the circumstances surrounding the collision”.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on (041) 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” the statement continued.