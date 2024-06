GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a woman in her thirties who was arrested this afternoon as part of the investigation into the murder of Michael Foley in Cork in February.

She is due to appear before Bandon District Court this afternoon.

Advertisement

Mr Foley’s body was discovered in suspicious circumstances on 6 February at a house in Annville in Barrett’s Place in the west Cork town of Macroom. It was reported that he had suffered a violent death.

On 14 February, Gardaí said “a male and a female, both aged in their 30s, were arrested in Cork City” in connection with the case.

On 16 February, the man arrested was named as Daniel Hourigan, who was under the care of Cork Simon Community.

He has been detained since 16 February, awaiting trial.