Body discovered at scene of house fire in Tramore, Co Waterford

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ DISCOVERED A person’s body at the scene of a house fire in Tramore, Co Waterford, yesterday evening.
Tramore Gardaí attending the scene of the house fire in Munmahogue at roughly 7.30 pm found the body inside of the house, after the fire had been extinguished by fire services.
The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination.
A file is being prepared for the local coroner.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site