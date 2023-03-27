Advertisement

Monday 27 March 2023
# Waterford
Body discovered at scene of house fire in Tramore, Co Waterford
The scene at the house is currently being preserved for technical examination.
3.4k
1
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ DISCOVERED A person’s body at the scene of a house fire in Tramore, Co Waterford, yesterday evening. 

Tramore Gardaí attending the scene of the house fire in Munmahogue at roughly 7.30 pm found the body inside of the house, after the fire had been extinguished by fire services. 

The scene is currently being preserved for a technical examination. 

A file is being prepared for the local coroner.

Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
