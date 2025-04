A TEENAGER HAS died after the car she was driving entered the water in Co Tipperary.

Gardaí and emergency services last night attended the scene of the incident, which involved one vehicle and happened in Kilmoyler, Cahir.

They said that some time after 10pm, a car left the road at Kilaldry Bridge and entered the River Aherlow.

The female adult teenager who was driving the car died. No one else was in the car.

Her body was recovered from the water this morning by members of the Garda Water Unit and has been removed from the scene to the mortuary where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

The L3101 is currently closed and local diversions are in place. A technical examination is currently being conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or been in the Kilmoyler to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the L3101 or in the Kilmoyler area between 10pm and midnight last night are asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 7445630 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.