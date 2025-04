A WOMAN IN her 50s has died after a two-vehicle collision in Co Kilkenny.

The collision, involving a car and a truck, happened this morning on the main N25 road near Gaulstown in Glenmore, Co Kilkenny.

The woman, who was driving the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has been taken to the mortuary where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

The N25 road remains closed as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling on the N25 New Ross to Waterford road near Gaulstown at around 10.30am this morning to make the footage available to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Waterford Garda Station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.