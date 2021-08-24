#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 August 2021
Woman (60s) dies following collision between car and truck on Tipperary motorway

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 3:22 PM
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A WOMAN HAS died following a collision between a car and a truck in Tipperary earlier today. 

The incident happened in the townland of Longford Pass on the southbound M8, south of Junction 4 at around 11.30am. 

A woman, aged in her late 60s, was fatally injured when the car she was driving collided with a truck. She was the sole occupant of the car. 

Her body has been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary at South Tipperary General Hospital. A post-mortem examination will take place in due course. 

The driver of the truck, a man aged in his mid-20s, was treated for shock at the scene by paramedics. 

The road remains closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct their examinations of the scene. Local diversions are in place. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward. 

Any road users who were travelling on the M8 southbound, south of Junction 4, and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

