A WOMAN HAS died in hospital following a serious assault in Ballinasloe, Co Galway this week.

The woman, aged in her 50s, was brought to Portiuncula University Hospital to receive treatment for her injuries following the incident on Monday. Gardaí said she was in a critical condition.

Advertisement

She died in hospital yesterday.

A coroner has been notified and a post mortem examination will be scheduled, gardaí said in a statement today.

A man, aged in his 50s, has been charged in relation to the incident and appeared before Ballinasloe District Court yesterday.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident, which took place at a residence in Ballinasloe, at approximately 7pm on Monday evening.