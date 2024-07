A WOMAN HAS been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to the North in relation to the theft of a purse eight years ago.

The woman, aged 38, was extradited today after being found guilty and sentenced for theft in 2016.

The offence occurred in a shop in Belfast where the woman stole a purse from another woman in her 80s.

The suspect appealed and was released on court bail, before skipping bail and failed to appear before Belfast Crown Court in May 2016.

She was arrested by gardaí in the Republic in May 2024 and the extradition proceedings were completed today with her return to the North.

The woman is due to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court later today.

A PSNI spokesperson said today’s extraditions is a “further example of the PSNI working closely with An Garda Síochána to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice”.

The spokesperson added that the PSNI will “continue to work with our law enforcement partners to bring before the courts those who seek to evade justice” and that the PSNI will “relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime”.