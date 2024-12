GARDAÍ RESPONDED TO the burglary of a business on Henry St in Dublin City Centre last night.

It is understood a woman was held at the premises for several hours over the course of the incident, which began at around 10.30pm on Friday night.

A number of items were taken during the aggravated burglary.

The scene has been preserved for examination.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the burglary to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 6668000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.