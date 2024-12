GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an alleged assault that occurred in Dún Laoghaire last Saturday, 7 December, that ended in a woman being struck by a bus.

In a video that has been widely shared on social media, the woman in her 50s can be seen involved in a struggle with two men. As the incident continues, she can be seen falling out towards the road as a bus drives by.

The bus, part of the Go-Ahead fleet, was passing by when the woman came in contact with the side of the vehicle. She can be seen lying on the roadside speaking to passersby as people come to help her.

The woman was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, gardaí said.

In a statement, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochána confirmed that gardaí attended the scene and are now investigating the incident.

Go-Ahead confirmed that one of its buses was involved in the incident and said that it was working with gardaí in their investigations into the matter.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 pm on Lower George’s Street in Dún Laoghaire.