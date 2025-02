A WOMAN IN her 20s has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision this morning in Co Monaghan.

The collision happened on the N53 at Coolskeagh, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan at around 5.40am this morning.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Co Louth, with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A garda spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.

