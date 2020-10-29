Your evening longread: 'I hugged the man who murdered my father'

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday.

The woman who hugged the man who murdered her dad

Tonight’s long read is about a woman who decided to seek closure by forgiving the man who murdered her father.

(BBC, approximately 10 minutes reading time)

The family began talking to the prison guards, the prison counsellor and a priest, but at a certain point Candice turned round – “and I just saw him, I just saw him sitting there, like he had appeared from thin air.”Two things shocked her.”He looked like he’d been frozen in time. From the pictures I’d seen as a child to who was sitting there was the exact replica of the same person, it was unreal,” Candice says.But also, she had expected this 65-year-old man, the man known as Prime Evil, to have an aura – an evil aura. And she was surprised to find that he didn’t.As the priest introduced the family one by one, Eugene de Kock would lean forward and say: “Pleasure to meet you.”

