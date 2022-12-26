Advertisement

PA 26-year-old Elle Edwards who has been named as the women who died in a shooting incident
# Liverpool
UK police believe woman killed in Christmas Eve pub shooting was not intended target
Police named the victim as Elle Edwards today.
30 minutes ago

A 26-YEAR-OLD woman killed in a pub shooting on Christmas Eve in Liverpool has been named as Elle Edwards.

The victim was at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village on Merseyside with her sister and friends when she was shot in the head.

She died in hospital and Merseyside Police have said she is not believed to have been the gunman’s target.

embedded270372159 PA Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village PA

Officers were called to the scene shortly before midnight, with one neighbour saying they had assumed the gunshots were celebratory fireworks for the festive season.

A 28-year-old man remained in a critical condition on Christmas Day, police said.

Three other men who were hurt were not believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said: “We believe that the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub.

“We know that minutes later, a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an A-class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park, so we are particularly keen to speak to that male and anybody who knows anything about that vehicle.”

