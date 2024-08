POLICE are investigating the alleged street rape of an Irish tourist on the Algarve.

The woman, thought to be aged around 50, told detectives she had been sexually attacked by two men in the popular resort of Albufeira.

Police were alerted around 1am yesterday morning.

The holidaymaker was taken to hospital for a medical examination by officers from Portugal’s GNR police force.

Investigators from the Policia Judiciaria (PJ) police have now been called in to lead inquiries and try to identify the two alleged rapists.

They are now understood to be trying to speak to potential witnesses as well as checking CCTV cameras in the area.

The exact location of the alleged street rape has not been made public. In a short statement, the PJ said today: “We are still investigating. No arrests have yet been made.”