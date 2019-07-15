Woman (27) hospitalised with serious injuries after being involved in motorcycle collision

A WOMAN HAS been left with serious injuries after being involved in a motorcycle collision in Co Donegal yesterday afternoon.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 3.30pm at Moness, Burt.

The pillion passenger, a woman aged 27, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. She was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Her injuries are believed to be serious.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged 33, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí in Burnfoot are appealing to witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0547 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.