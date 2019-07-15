This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman (27) hospitalised with serious injuries after being involved in motorcycle collision

The single vehicle collision happened at around 3.30pm yesterday at Moness, Burt in Co Donegal.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Jul 2019, 10:08 AM
15 minutes ago 1,118 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4725003
Moness, Burt, Co Donegal
Image: Google Street View
Moness, Burt, Co Donegal
Moness, Burt, Co Donegal
Image: Google Street View

A WOMAN HAS been left with serious injuries after being involved in a motorcycle collision in Co Donegal yesterday afternoon.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 3.30pm at Moness, Burt. 

The pillion passenger, a woman aged 27, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital. She was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Her injuries are believed to be serious.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man aged 33, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Gardaí in Burnfoot are appealing to witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any motorists who were travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0547 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

