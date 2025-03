PEOPLE BEFORE PROFIT TD Paul Murphy has criticised media coverage of a woman spitting on an Israeli man in a Dublin hotel.

As first reported by The Journal on Friday, a criminal investigation has been launched after the incident that took place in Hardy’s Bar in Dún Laoghaire.

In footage shared to social media, two women can be seen confronting Israeli citizen Tamir Ohayon and another unidentified person in the bar.

The women have been identified as Zeina Ismail and Lena Seale, who have been involved in pro-Palestine campaigns.

Both Seale and Ismail were seen gesturing their middle fingers toward Ohayon while telling him: “Zionists are not welcome in Ireland”.

Seale said that the pair confronted Ohayon due to his alleged previous involvement with the Israel Defence Forces.

Later, Ismail can be seen spitting at Ohayon, before the two women depart from his table.

In last year’s local elections, Lena Seale ran unsuccessfully as a People Before Profit candidate for Cabra-Glasnevin.

Advertisement

Asked about the incident today, TD for Dublin South-West Paul Murphy said Seale is no longer a member of People Before Profit and “hasn’t been for a few months”.

Murphy said he did not want “to go into the details of what’s alleged to have happened” because of the criminal investigation that has been launched, but said the main point he would make is that there has been “a failure in reporting on the incident by some outlets”.

Murphy was critical of Ohayon, who had photographs on his Instagram showing himself in military uniform.

Murphy said “the real crime here” is Ohayon’s “actions as a member of the IDF”.

“I do think there has been a failure in reporting on the incident by certainly some outlets, in presenting this guy as an Israeli businessman when it’s clear that he was an active participant in the Israeli Defense Forces,” Murphy said.

Military service is mandatory for all Israeli citizens.

The TD also noted Israel’s latest deadly strikes on Gaza last night, in which more than 400 people have been killed.

“That’s where my focus would be,” Murphy said.

Asked if he would disagree with the form of protest used by the former PBP election candidate, Murphy replied:

“Just because there is at least talk of criminal investigation, I wouldn’t want to go into the details of what’s alleged to have happened or whatever. But again, just to restate that I think there needs to be more discussion here about the role of this IDF guy and why he’s a subject of the protest.”