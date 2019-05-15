This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 16 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman pleads guilty of trying to sell €90,000 of stolen jewellery at 'cash for gold' shop in Dublin

Kathleen Kiely was caught carrying jewellery that was traced to a burglary several days earlier.

By Brion Hoban Wednesday 15 May 2019, 8:13 PM
17 hours ago 27,997 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4636836
Courts of Criminal Justice
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Courts of Criminal Justice
Courts of Criminal Justice
Image: Rollingnews.ie

A MOTHER-OF-ONE has pleaded guilty of trying to sell €90,000 of stolen gold jewellery to a cash for gold shop.

Kathleen Kiely (31) of Lymington Avenue, London, appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, charged with handling stolen property on 21 January, 2018. She has no previous convictions.

Garda Sergeant Aidan Carroll told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that gardaí had placed the Gold Digger jewellery shop in Tallaght under surveillance after receiving information that two men were to call there.

A woman exited a car driven by her former partner and approached the shop carrying a handbag and a second large bag that appeared to be heavy.

She was stopped by gardaí, who discovered that the second bag contained a large amount of badly damaged gold jewellery.

The original value of the jewellery was €90,000, but the court heard that due to the damage it suffered, its value had been reduced to €37,000.

The jewellery was traced to a burglary in Lucan several days earlier.

The accused had come into the shop the previous day and asked the owner how much he would pay for 18 carat gold, saying her husband had some that he wanted to sell.

Not involved

The garda agreed with John Griffin BL, defending, that Kiely was not the primary target of gardaí.

He also accepted that there was no suggestion she was involved with the burglary.

The mother-of-one lives in London and was attending an engagement party in Ireland with her former partner at the time of the offence.

Counsel for the accused said that his client was influenced by her former partner Michael Maughan (25) to commit the offence.

He said that his client had instructed him to express her remorse and offer her apologies to the victim and the court.

Maughan of Hazel Hill, Tallaght, Dublin, also pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to handling assorted stolen jewellery on the same date.

Judge Melanie Greally sentenced him to four year’s imprisonment with the final two suspended.

Today, Judge Karen O’Connor ordered a probation report and adjourned the matter to July 30th next.

Comments have been closed as the case is still active.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie