A WOMAN IN her 70s who died after she was struck by a car which mounted the footpath on Main Street in Charleville, Co Cork yesterday as she was buying a ticket for the local GAA club Lotto has been named locally as Mary Fehilly.

The accident occurred at around 2pm yesterday as Ms Fehilly was buying a Lotto ticket for Charleville GAA from club official Johnny Collins.

Mr Collins, who in his sixties, was taken to hospital having incurred serious but not life threatening injuries. Mary Fehilly, who lives in Holycross Place in Charleville was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Ian Doyle said that it was a “desperately sad” day in the town.

“Mary was a very kind woman. She was very involved in the local community — particularly in the local church. I know her family well.

“It is shocking. There is a sadness around the town. I am just after coming from the Remembrance day in the graveyard here. It was in everyone’s mind today.

“She was buying a Lotto ticket from Johnny Collins who was injured as well but thankfully he will be okay.”

Meanwhile, the scene has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the local coroner has been notified. A post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Charleville GAA extended its “deepest sympathies” to the Fehilly family.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with all the other families involved. This week’s Lotto Draw will be cancelled as a mark of respect,” it said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. They are also seeking mobile phone and dash-cam footage from anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street, Charleville, at the time of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station at 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any local Garda station.