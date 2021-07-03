Two women charged over alleged human trafficking offences due in court

TWO WOMEN ARRESTED as part of an ongoing investigation into human trafficking, organised prostitution and money laundering have been charged.

Gardaí attached to the Human Trafficking Investigation and Coordination Unit (HTICU) at the Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) conducted a number of searches in Roscommon, Longford and Donegal on Monday.

Two women aged in their 40s and 30s, were arrested and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 on suspicion of Organised Crime Offences. The detention meant they could be held for a period of seven days.

Both women have now been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am today.

A garda spokesman said: “The Garda National Protective Services Bureau has called on anyone who has been the victim of human trafficking to contact the Garda National Protective Services Bureau, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station, where they will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and sensitivity.”

Comments are closed as persons have been charged.