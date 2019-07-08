Over 200,000 people tuned in to watch USA beat Netherlands on RTÉ2

OVER 200,000 PEOPLE tuned in to see the United States retain the women’s World Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands yesterday.

The final on RTÉ2 had an average of 224,400 viewers, with a share of 31% of those watching TV at the time, according to figures released by RTÉ.

The tournament, which kicked off in early June, was broadcast free-to-air on both RTÉ and TG4 for the first time in the history of the tournament.

The audience for the final peaked at 265,400 viewers as the game reached a climax at 5.19pm.

According to RTÉ the final the 22 games on RTÉ2, not including yesterday’s final, averaged 83,700 viewers with an 8.3% share of those watching TV at the time.

The highest-rated game before yesterday was the USA v England semi-final which averaged 220,000 with a 20% share.

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport RTÉ said the strong viewing figures indicate coverage was warmly received and has helped to create and accelerate momentum behind women’s sport.

“The test now will be to carry this interest through the Euro 2021 qualifying campaign which will also be available free to air on RTÉ.

“Qualification for that tournament would further propel women’s soccer to an even higher level,” McBennett said.