This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 8 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 200,000 people tuned in to watch USA beat Netherlands on RTÉ2

All 52 games were broadcast free-to-air on RTÉ and TG4 for the first time in the history of the tournament.

By Adam Daly Monday 8 Jul 2019, 1:22 PM
53 minutes ago 2,911 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4715338
Image: John Walton via PA Images
Image: John Walton via PA Images

OVER 200,000 PEOPLE tuned in to see the United States retain the women’s World Cup with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands yesterday. 

The final on RTÉ2 had an average of 224,400 viewers, with a share of 31% of those watching TV at the time, according to figures released by RTÉ. 

The tournament, which kicked off in early June, was broadcast free-to-air on both RTÉ and TG4 for the first time in the history of the tournament.

The audience for the final peaked at 265,400 viewers as the game reached a climax at 5.19pm. 

According to RTÉ the final the 22 games on RTÉ2, not including yesterday’s final, averaged 83,700 viewers with an 8.3% share of those watching TV at the time.

The highest-rated game before yesterday was the USA v England semi-final which averaged 220,000 with a 20% share.

Declan McBennett, Group Head of Sport RTÉ said the strong viewing figures indicate coverage was warmly received and has helped to create and accelerate momentum behind women’s sport.

“The test now will be to carry this interest through the Euro 2021 qualifying campaign which will also be available free to air on RTÉ.

“Qualification for that tournament would further propel women’s soccer to an even higher level,” McBennett said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie