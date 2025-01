WORK HAS BEGUN to a home in Inchicore which is at risk of collapse into the River Camac.

The property on Tyrconnell Street is owned by Ellen Blehein and her husband Robert, and the garden has already fallen into the river after the collapse of the river wall.

. @kodonnellLK @DubCityCouncil @Paschald @opwireland The Camac River wall has collapsed in Inchicore and caused catastrophic damage to my home. DCC and the OPW must repair the river wall before our home is washed away. Please contact me urgently. pic.twitter.com/yLGRLlzNzu — Ellen Blehein (@mikeshapellen) January 5, 2025

They moved into the home in April 2021 but soon afterwards, cracks began to appear in the walls and the couple said they were advised by an engineer that the house was subsiding.

Two engineers had surveyed the home before the couple bought it, but signs of subsidence were not caught.

Last week, part of the Camac river wall collapsed and this caused the property’s garden to collapse into the riverbed.

The couple have had to leave the property as a result.

In an email to Dublin City Council (DCC), the couple said the Council had stated that it was the homeowners responsibility to maintain the river walls.

“But regardless of where responsibility lies, the DCC has a duty of care to ensure the integrity of river flood defences, protection of local property and, most importantly, the public safety of local residents,” added the email.

Ellen Blehein today said that she is “delighted to know works have begun to prop up our home”.

Delighted to knows works have begun to prop up our home @DubCityCouncil @opwireland pic.twitter.com/DgbdZwZcp7 — Ellen Blehein (@mikeshapellen) January 10, 2025

Advertisement

A GoFundMe page has been set up as the couple are unsure if their insurance will provide any support.

Ellen thanked “everyone who offered their support and helped us get the word out” and added: “Not over yet but can breathe again knowing it’s moving”.

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Councillor Ciarán Ó Meachair will table an emergency motion on the issue at the next meeting of Dublin City Council South Central Area Committee on Wednesday.

The emergency motion welcomes the speed of the response so far, but also calls for the issue to be treated “with the utmost priority”.

It also calls on Dublin City Council engineers to “work proactively alongside colleagues in the OPW to ensure necessary works are completed within an agreed timeframe”.

Ó Meachair, who represents the Inchicore area, said there are further concerns that without urgent work from Dublin City Council, it could affect additional homes in the area.

Ó Meachair described the situation facing the couple as “absolutely horrendous” and added that there is “fear and confusion in the local area”, with others contacting him “fearing that their home is now under threat”.

“I am calling on Dublin City Council to continue to engage with the family as a matter of urgency,” said Ó Meachair.

“I am encouraging all local councillors to support my motion and to work together to ensure this home is protected from any further damage. We need a plan and we need it now.”

Ó Meachair said he has seen the damage firsthand and that it’s “shocking something like this, which I understand was flagged as a problem years ago, went unaddressed”.

“The council invested in flood alleviation works at a number of rivers around the city, but this is simply not enough,” added the Sinn Féin councillor.

“We now urgently need a proper investment at the Camac River to recover this home from destruction and to save neighbouring homes also.”