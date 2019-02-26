This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (50s) dies in workplace accident in west Cork

His body currently remains at the scene and the Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 26 Feb 2019, 11:22 AM
1 hour ago 6,592 Views 2 Comments
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A MAN HAS died in a workplace accident in west Cork. 

Gardaí confirmed that emergency services were at the scene of the accident in Enniskeane, Co Cork that occurred this morning at about 8.30am. 

A man in his 50s was fatally injured in the incident.

His body currently remains at the scene and the Health and Safety Authority have been notified. 

A spokesperson for the HSA confirmed that a man had died and they had launched an investigation into the incident. The spokesperson said they had no more details to give. 

