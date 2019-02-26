Man (50s) dies in workplace accident in west Cork

A MAN HAS died in a workplace accident in west Cork.

Gardaí confirmed that emergency services were at the scene of the accident in Enniskeane, Co Cork that occurred this morning at about 8.30am.

A man in his 50s was fatally injured in the incident.

His body currently remains at the scene and the Health and Safety Authority have been notified.

A spokesperson for the HSA confirmed that a man had died and they had launched an investigation into the incident. The spokesperson said they had no more details to give.