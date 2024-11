HAVE YOU EVER looked up to the sky and thought, ‘I would love to go to outer space’?

Well, Olivia Rodrigo thinks this is a red flag.

In a recent interview with Netflix, the US pop singer said that when she’s on a first date she always asks if they would want to go to space. If they say yes, she doesn’t date them.

“I just think if you want to go to space, you’re a little too full of yourself,” she added.

So today we’re asking: Would you like to go to space?