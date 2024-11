ANOTHER DAY, ANOTHER campaign promise. Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman has called for a Citizens’ Assembly on a four-day work week in order to comb through issues such as people’s pay and its effect on the public service.

O’Gorman said it should be held after the planned citizens’ assembly on education, suggesting it would take place in the second year in government with legislation implemented in the third year.

He said that flexible and remote work had achieved a better work-life balance for people, but it was now time to “take the next steps forward”.

Fórsa, Ireland’s largest public sector trade union, has also called on the next government to test a four-day work week in its election manifesto.

