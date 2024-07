IN A WORLD obsessed with smartphones, would you opt for a ‘dumbphone’ instead?

Non-smartphones, or ‘dumbphones’, are pared-back devices that allow SMS text messages and calls – reminiscent of the early mobile phone days.

They’ve experienced a surge in popularity recently as people try to reduce their screen time and break free from social media.

The prestigious UK boarding school Eton College is also opting for the dumphone trend, deciding yesterday to ban smartphones for it’s pupils. Students will instead be issued a basic Nokia dumbphone that can’t access the internet but can send texts and make calls.

So today we’re asking: Would you switch to a ‘dumbphone’?