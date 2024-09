ON 1 OCTOBER the first phase of a nationwide ban on XL bully dogs will come into effect.

The ban was proposed after a spate of serious attacks in Ireland involving the breed.

Government believes the only way to mitigate the risks the dogs pose is to ban them outright.

Existing owners will be allowed to keep their pets, but they will have to take steps before 1 February 2025 to avoid their animal being seized and put down in the future.

So, here’s everything you need to know about the XL bully ban.

What is an American XL bully?

The XL bully is the largest type of the American bulldog family. The animals are not considered a breed in their own right but are seen rather as a type of the dog that is bred in a particular manner.

On most occasions, XL bullies have large, muscular bodies, a broad front head, a glossy and smooth coat and can grow up to approximately 20 inches tall.

Particular concerns have expressed the strength of these animals. This was one of the many reasons why the United Kingdom moved to ban the XL bully last year.

Ahead of the upcoming ban in Ireland, the Department of Agriculture has published a guide to help owners identify whether or not your dog is an XL bully. There could be some difficulty in making these calls.

The Department of Agriculture has included images of the dogs on its identifying guide.

This was highlighted by Suzi Walsh, a dog behaviourist, when she wrote in The Journal earlier this year and cited a study by the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine.

The research found that over 5,000 breeders, trainers, groomers, vets and shelter staff, were only able to correctly identify the breed of a dog 27% of the time.

Walsh said at the time: “These results indicate that, regardless of profession, visual identification of the breeds of dogs with unknown heritage is poor and an alternative method for identifying a dog’s breed should be utilised.”

The Department, in its guide, has included images of what an XL bully looks like.

So how will this ban work?

It will be completed in two phases. On Tuesday of next week, regulations will kick in that will ban the importation, sale and breeding of the dogs.

Yesterday, the government agreed an exemption allowing dogs that are still in kennels nationally to be rehomed and/or exported in the first four months after the new law kicks in next week.

The last minute reprieve was granted after animal welfare groups protested plans to put down all XL bully dogs already in pounds.

The DSPCA and many other shelters have begun a campaign asking potential dog owners to adopt before the deadline.

The ISPCA and advocacy group Madra earlier this year also raised concerns that a number of these dogs could be abandoned shortly after the new rules come into effect.

From 1 October, existing dog owners will be required to get an exemption for owning the XL Bully, and to do so they must get a dog licence if they do not already have one. The pets must also be microchipped and neutered by 1 February.

The price of a dog licence is €140 for a ‘lifetime’ licence, per dog, or €20 per year, per dog. If you have multiple dogs at one location, the cost is €400 per year.

There will be no extra charge for owners who already have a licence for their XL bully dogs.

The exemption certificate for XL bullies, that owners will be required to receive before February, will be free of charge.

What happens if owners don’t follow these new rules?

If the owner does not get the XL bully microchipped, neutered or complete the relevant paperwork by 1 February 2025 they can be fined up to €2,500, imprisoned for up to three months, or both.

Additionally, if owners are found not to have an exemption certificate by 1 February 2025, their dog can be seized and put down.

The extent to which this will be enforced is as yet unclear.

XL Bully dogs must be wearing a muzzle, on a short, strong chain or leash and be controlled by someone over the age of 16 when in public. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

As XL bullies will be a restricted breed, owners can also face fines from dog wardens if their dogs are not muzzled, kept on a strong chain or leash – at a maximum length of two metres – or being controlled by someone over the age of 16.

Are there concerns?

In short, many.

While it is clear something needed to be done after the many deadly attacks carried out by these animals in recent years, including the fatal attack in June on 23-year-old Nicole Morey, a ban is not supported by all.

Dog welfare charities have questioned the efficacy of an outright ban.

A joint statement by Dogs Trust, the Irish Blue Cross, MADRA and the ISPCA said in July: “Strong action is clearly needed to prevent further dog control incidents and to protect the public.

“However, we have serious concerns around the ineffective nature of breed-based banning legislation. Evidence has shown that breed-based bans are unsuccessful in reducing dog bites.”

Behaviourist Suzi Walsh, in her January article, wrote: “If you ban XL Bullys, people buy Cane Corsos. Ban the Cane Corso and people will buy Rottweilers and so on. There is always another breed or type to replace the last.

“Bans and restrictions are complicated, they are difficult and costly to implement and are a very unsuccessful way of reducing bite statistics,” she added.

Vanessa Sleater with Shadow, her four-month-old XL Bully dog, at a protest against the ban in St Stephen's Green on Wednesday. © RollingNews.ie © RollingNews.ie

Speaking to Newstalk’s Pat Kenny in June, dog trainer Paula Feaheny made the same point and claimed there are “hundreds” of types of dogs who are capable of afflicting the same level of injuries in attacks as XL Bullies.

A number of owners have also staged small protests ahead of the first phase of the ban beginning, including one at St. Stephen’s Green in Dublin earlier this week.

There are underlying issues with the enforcement of dog laws in Ireland as it stands.

Dog attack victims told The Journal Investigates last year that a relaxed approach to the enforcement of these laws leaves them without hope for change.

Separately, hospital admissions for dog bites soared by more than 50% in the last decade and a litany of complaints were made to local authorities about the breach of dog laws over the last three years.

Is it still going ahead?

It is indeed. Yesterday Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys brought the new regulations to Cabinet for approval ahead of the first phase next week.

She said: “While I know not everybody will agree with the ban, my ultimate priority is to protect public safety.”

The Minister did not appeared before reporters yesterday. It is unknown what precedent this ban may set when it comes to outlawing other breeds of dogs who may be viewed as aggressive.