ISRAEL’S ARMY HAS said it may have killed Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas who masterminded the devastating attack on 7 October.

A joint statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency, known as Shin Bet, said that they are “checking the possibility” that Sinwar was one of three people killed in an operation in Gaza.

As of now, the exact identity of the three people killed is not known.

“During IDF operations in the Gaza Strip, three terrorists were eliminated,” said the statement, which was posted to Telegram and X.

“The IDA and ISA [Shin Bet] are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar. At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed.”

There were no hostages being held in the building where the three terrorists were killed, the agencies said.

“The forces that are operating in the area are continuing to operate with the required caution,” the statement said.

This is a breaking story. More to follow