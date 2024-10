SIX COUNTIES HAVE been put under a status Yellow rain warning tomorrow until Friday.

The warning will kick in from 3pm tomorrow for counties Clare, Limerick, Galway and Mayo until 3am on Friday morning.

A separate warning, for counties Cork and Kerry, will kick in at the same time but remain in place until 1pm on Friday afternoon.

Met Éireann has warned residents that localised flooding and dangerous travelling conditions may be present as a result of the weather. People in Cork and Kerry have been also told to expect poor visibility.

Tonight will be cloudy and breezy in most parts of the country, with some showerings taking place during the night in the south.

Heavy rain will begin along the west coast tomorrow afternoon and it will be largely dry everywhere else.

Showers will move eastwards as the day continues, when the risk of localised flooding in the west will increase. Fresh and gusty winds are expected throughout the day, easing in the evening.