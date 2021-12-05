#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 5 December 2021
Status Yellow wind warning issued ahead of Storm Barra next week

The weather warning will be in place for the country on Tuesday and early Wednesday.

By Orla Dwyer Sunday 5 Dec 2021, 11:59 AM
1 hour ago 15,412 Views 12 Comments
The weather warning in place on Tuesday and parts of Wednesday in Ireland.
Image: Met Éireann
Image: Met Éireann

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been issued for the country on Tuesday and some of Wednesday as an Atlantic depression called Storm Barra arrives.

The warning will be in place from 6am on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday. A similar yellow wind warning issued by the UK Met Office for all counties in Northern Ireland will be in place from 9am on Tuesday until midnight.

Met Éireann said there will be very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across the country as the storm arrives.

Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible. 

Heavy rain will lead to localised flooding, high waves in the sea and the “significant possibility” of coastal flooding in the south and west of the country. 

The forecaster said that further warnings will follow. 

Winds will reach Ireland from Monday night after the storm develops earlier in the day. 

Meteorologist commentary from Met Éireann’s Gerry Murphy yesterday evening said winds will be strong in all areas at times on Tuesday and Wednesday, reaching gale force in coastal areas.

A spell of heavy rain on Tuesday will be followed by heavy showers throughout Tuesday night and Wednesday. Some showers may turn into sleet or snow on high ground. 

The forecaster said strong winds and damaging gusts will likely cause destruction due to power outages, fallen trees or other debris.

Travel disruption is likely at times caused by strong winds, poor visibility and poor surface conditions.

