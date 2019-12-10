Status Yellow wind warning for entire country

The warning remains in place until 4 pm this afternoon.

A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been put in place for the entire country with Met Éireann warning of some “severe and damaging gusts”.

The wind warning was issued at 7 am this morning and continues until 4 pm.

The forecaster says that strong and gusty southwest winds will veer westerly early this afternoon with the occasional gusts meaning a warning is necessary.

It will continue to be very windy throughout the morning with heavy spells of rain continuing too.

A status yellow gale warning is in place off Irish coasts.

Temperatures are predicted to be mild for a time, with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees, but turning colder later.

