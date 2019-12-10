This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Status Yellow wind warning for entire country

The wind warning was issued at 7 am this morning and continues until 4 pm.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 9:34 AM
The warning remains in place until 4 pm this afternoon.
A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has been put in place for the entire country with Met Éireann warning of some “severe and damaging gusts”.

The wind warning was issued at 7 am this morning and continues until 4 pm.  

The forecaster says that strong and gusty southwest winds will veer westerly early this afternoon with the occasional gusts meaning a warning is necessary. 

It will continue to be very windy throughout the morning with heavy spells of rain continuing too. 

A status yellow gale warning is in place off Irish coasts. 

Temperatures are predicted to be mild for a time, with highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees, but turning colder later.

