Yellow wind warning issued for three counties in the north west

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a yellow wind warning for three counties in the north west.

Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo will be under the alert from 5am tomorrow (Thursday) morning until 11am on Thursday.

The forecaster is predicting strong to gale force westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h, with occasional gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr.

The winds will be strongest in coastal areas, with wave overtopping.

Nationally, there will be heavy showers tomorrow morning, mainly near Atlantic coats, and there is a chance of sleet in the north also.

The best of dry spells will be in the evening, with a colder day in store tomorrow with afternoon highs of 4 to 7 degrees.