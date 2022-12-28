Yellow wind warning issued for three counties in the north west

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MET ÉIREANN HAS issued a yellow wind warning for three counties in the north west.
Donegal, Leitrim, and Sligo will be under the alert from 5am tomorrow (Thursday) morning until 11am on Thursday.
The forecaster is predicting strong to gale force westerly winds of 50 to 60 km/h, with occasional gusts of 90 to 110 km/hr.
The winds will be strongest in coastal areas, with wave overtopping.
#Wind warning has been issued for #Donegal, #Leitrim & #Sligo ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 28, 2022
Winds will be strongest in coastal areas with wave overtopping 🌊
⏱️Valid: 05:00 to 11:00 Thursday 29/12/2022
Get further information here 👇👀https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/04LPN0Am0U
Nationally, there will be heavy showers tomorrow morning, mainly near Atlantic coats, and there is a chance of sleet in the north also.
The best of dry spells will be in the evening, with a colder day in store tomorrow with afternoon highs of 4 to 7 degrees.
