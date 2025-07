IT WAS A record year for Irish entrants at the National Junior Para Athletics Championships in Coventry last weekend.

Sixteen young disabled athletes travelled to the competition in England alongside coaches John McCarthy and Jean O’Sullivan. More than 100 young disabled athletes competed at the event this year, coming from across England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.

The annual event was held at Coventry Athletics Track at Warwick University, This year, it welcomed some adults as part of an initiative to create for opportunities for all disabled people to compete.

One of the two Irish coaches, Jean O’Sullivan, said that they travel to the competition each year to ensure that their athletes have the opportunity to participate.

“It is about the athletics, but it’s not. It’s about them being here and the friendships they make,” she said. “Getting here is win number one. Win number two is getting them onto the start line, and win number three is the smiles.”

The event, hosted by Activity Alliance with England Athletics, aims to ensure that disabled athletes have the opportunity to experience top-class competition.

CEO Adam Blaze said that he was “thrilled” to welcome athletes from across the UK and Ireland for the event.

“It shows exactly why accessible and inclusive opportunities are so important. The energy across both days was amazing. We celebrated not just those that won a medal, but everyone for taking part.

“We all should feel we belong in sports and activities, and the joy that was on show this weekend highlights exactly why we have to continue to break down barriers disabled people face when trying to be active.”

GB’s five-time Paralympic silver medalist Karé Adenegan also took part. It was her first time back on the track since the Paris Paralympic Games.

“It’s really great to see the talent that’s coming through,” the 24-year-old said, speaking at the event. “It’s good to be able to encourage them and cheer them on.”

“That’s what I really like about this event, it brings together those that have been around quite a while but also those that are coming through. It’s a great celebration of sport.”

The Coventry racer picked up three gold medals in the 100m, 400m and 800m.

“Sadly, there’s not enough races for para-sport, so it’s really important to have an event on a good track , and also to have a variety of events for a variety of classifications. It’s an important part of the calendar for a lot of us,” Adenegan added.