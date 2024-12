A YOUNG GIRL who died following an assault in Co Wexford is believed to have intervened in a dispute between her parents when the incident occurred.

Malika Al Kattib, aged 8, was killed at a home on William Street in New Ross at around 11.45pm on Sunday, 1 December.

Emergency services attended the scene and brought the young girl to University Hospital Waterford for treatment.

However, she died from her injuries in the early hours of Monday morning.

A woman and man in their 30s, understood to be the young girl’s parents, were also taken to University Hospital Wexford, though their injuries are not believed to have been life-threatening.

Gardaí investigating this incident are following a definite line of enquiry.

It is understood that gardaí are working on the theory that Malika received fatal stab wounds as she attempted to protect her mother, after her mother was attacked by a man known to both of them.

The imam of the Waterford Al-Munir Islamic Centre, Rashid Munir, said it’s been “a heartbreaking time for our community”.

Speaking to RTÉ, he said he personally knew the young girl and that she attended the Islamic Centre in Waterford.

Advertisement

He described her as a “beautiful girl, full of life and energy”.

Munir added that he has spoken to the girl’s mother since and while her injuries are “not life-threatening, she was not in good condition”.

He also noted that the young girl’s burial will be “as soon as possible”, in line with Islamic traditions.

The young girl attended New Ross Educate Together National School.

In a statement, the school’s principal Therese White described the young girl’s death as a “terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community”.

“We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with family and friends,” said White.

She added that the school has implemented its Critical Incident Management Plan and is receiving support from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS).

The NEPS has been supporting and advising teachers in their efforts to assist students.

White added that the school will share information with parents around how they can support their children.

Speaking to The Journal, local councillor John Dwyer noted that New Ross is a relatively small town and is a close-knit community.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at New Ross Garda Station. Investigating Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information on this incident to come forward, and they can do so by contacting New Ross Garda Station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda Station.

-With additional reporting from Niall O’Connor