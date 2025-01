A YOUNG GIRL who suffered life-threatening injuries in an attack in Parnell Square in Dublin in November 2023 celebrated a “low-key New Year celebration” at home, her family have said.

The girl was one of three children who, along with their carer, were attacked by a man wielding a knife outside an Irish-speaking school in the north ­inner city on November 23, 2023.

The girl, who turned six in October and whom her parents have called a “warrior”, was left in critical condition following the incident, and remained in Temple Street Hospital for 373 days as a result of the attack.

She is now living with an acquired brain injury.

An update was shared yesterday to a GoFundMe page for the girl by her family, explaining that they were able to celebrate New Year’s Eve together at home.

Advertisement

“This time last year, we were in Temple Street, wishing nothing more than the chance to bring our darling home,” a family member said in the update.

“I put some glowsticks next to her in bed, slept on the chair beside her, and had a sip of alcohol-free Proseco.

“Fast forward a year, and we can safely say that there is nowhere we would rather be: home, in our pjs, having a low-key New Year celebration”.

The young girl marked her fourth full week at home from hospital on Friday.

The mother of the girl told the Irish Independent in a moving interview in November that “The little girl we knew died that day”, adding that the family is determined to try and move forward with their lives.

“She did die. So on November 23, we’re going to celebrate her second birth. Her rebirth. I think that the important thing to know there is hope and there is beauty and there is love,” the mother said.

A man in his 50s, Riad Bouchaker, has since been charged in relation to the attack.