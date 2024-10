A YOUNG WOMAN who was training to take part in the upcoming Dublin marathon while in Sicily and was struck by a car remains in a coma in Italy.

Hannah Leonard, 22, was struck by a car while at a pedestrian crossing on 6 October, flying approximately 15 feet across the road and landing on her head, the GoFundMe page raising funds for her treatment said.

“She suffered devastating brain injuries and underwent 3 hours of life saving neurosurgery where a large piece of her skull was removed in order to access her brain and relieve the pressure,” the page explained.

“The piece of skull has yet to be replaced. Following her neurosurgery she was transferred to ICU where she remains today.”

Hannah was due to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in Law from Dublin City University yesterday.

Since the initial surgery Hannah has undergone several additional surgeries including a tracheotomy and fitting of a catheter to her head to remove excess brain fluid. She is receiving frequent CT scans in order to monitor the swelling on her brain.

However, she has remained in a coma since the accident.

“We are beginning to see some glimmers of hope as she has started to react to touch and is making some minor movement, what her recovery will look like is still unknown,” the fundraiser, which has been organised by her family, said.

“Hannah is an amazing young woman and her strength and determination is what has kept her with us. She’s a fighter who is making her family prouder day by day at how resilient she is.

“She will be utterly devastated when she learns that she missed the Dublin Marathon which she was due to complete 10 years after her Dad completed it, both of them dedicating it to Hannah’s grandmother Caroline.”

Hannah’s parents, brother, sister, and boyfriend are all in Sicily with her.

You can donate to support Hannah’s treatment here.