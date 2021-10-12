#Open journalism No news is bad news

Poll: Are you worried about the Budget?

It is not likely to be a bumper giveaway after the giant pandemic budget of last year.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 12 Oct 2021, 8:38 AM
43 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5571862
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IT IS BUDGET day and the year’s financial plans for the Government will be announced later today.

It’s going to be very different from the one announced last year when we were in the grip of the pandemic. 

The 2020 edition was the biggest budget in the history of the State, with the government extending the various Covid-19 supports over for another year. 

This year’s package is €4.7 billion – with new spending accounting for €1 billion and €500 million set aside for tax measures.

We want to know: Are you worried about the Budget?


Poll Results:

No (408)
Yes (361)
I'm not sure (70)



COMMENTS (8)

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie