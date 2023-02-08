Poll: Do you ever pray?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE CHURCH OF England has today said it is is considering alternatives to referring to God as “he” after priests asked to be allowed to use gender-neutral terms instead.
The Church said it would launch a new project on the matter in the spring to decide whether to propose changes or not.
This morning we want to know if you ever pray?
So, regardless of your religious persuasion or what you consider a prayer to be, is it something you do?
