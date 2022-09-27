Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 27 September 2022
Will Budget 2023 make any difference to you? We want to hear your stories

We’d love to hear your stories today. Will Budget 2023 help you, what’s your view?

By Laura Byrne Tuesday 27 Sep 2022, 11:33 AM
1 hour ago 4,384 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5877186
Image: Shutterstock/kitzcorner
Image: Shutterstock/kitzcorner

BUDGET 2023 IS being announced today, and given the number of leaks we’ve seen in recent days and weeks, we can expect few surprises.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will address the Dáil at lunchtime with a budget surplus of €4.4 billion at their backs. 

Top of the agenda for the government is a pushback against the unprecedented increases in the cost of living, particularly energy costs for households and businesses.

With this in mind, The Journal wants to hear from you today. Do you feel this budget is going to bring about any real change to your life, and to your pocket?

Please contact us to share your story:

  • Are you struggling this year to make ends meet? Do you feel this budget has helped at all in this regard?
  • Are you any more secure in how you see the winter going now, will energy costs be more manageable?
  • Do you pay for childcare, will the changes make a difference?
  • What about school books, hospital charges?
  • Are you renting a property, does this help at all?
  • Do you or your family members have college fees, how will this affect you?
  • Are you running a business, will this help?
  • All other questions, issues and opinions are welcome

We’ll share readers’ experiences in an article to run tomorrow, so do contact us as soon as you can. Please include your name, your age and the county you live in an email along with your story.

 Please let us know if you wish to remain anonymous or use your first name only in the piece. This is your chance to have your say. 

To share your story, please send 250-300 words to laurabyrne@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Your stories – Budget’.

