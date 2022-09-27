Will Budget 2023 make any difference to you? We want to hear your stories

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
BUDGET 2023 IS being announced today, and given the number of leaks we’ve seen in recent days and weeks, we can expect few surprises.
Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath will address the Dáil at lunchtime with a budget surplus of €4.4 billion at their backs.
Top of the agenda for the government is a pushback against the unprecedented increases in the cost of living, particularly energy costs for households and businesses.
With this in mind, The Journal wants to hear from you today. Do you feel this budget is going to bring about any real change to your life, and to your pocket?
Please contact us to share your story:
We’ll share readers’ experiences in an article to run tomorrow, so do contact us as soon as you can. Please include your name, your age and the county you live in an email along with your story.
Please let us know if you wish to remain anonymous or use your first name only in the piece. This is your chance to have your say.
To share your story, please send 250-300 words to laurabyrne@thejournal.ie with the subject line ‘Your stories – Budget’.
