'I cry a lot now trying to figure out what to do': Your stories of coping with soaring energy bills

THE COST OF energy is skyrocketing.

Just this week, there have been further price hikes on the cost of energy, with Bord Gáis Energy hiking their prices on Friday.

The company have opted to push up their average electricity bill by 34% while gas bills will go up by 39%.

Electric Ireland also announced its third price rise in just five months, increasing residential gas bills by 37.5% and electricity bills by 26.7%.

They followed on from SSE Airtricity, who hiked their bills last Friday, with gas bills to rise by 39% and electricity by 35.4%.

With the budget arriving at the end of the month, there is speculation of what the Government will do to tackle the rising prices, including a potential windfall tax or another €200 energy credit for households.

Earlier this week, we asked The Journal readers to reach out and tell us their stories of how continually rising energy costs are impacting on their lives

Here’s what they had to say:

‘I wouldn’t even say I’m living payday to payday anymore’

Luke, living in the south of the country, says that with the rising cost of energy, he gets a sense of dread whenever a bill arrives through his postbox.

“The absolute fear when the postman calls. I never liked getting bills, not because I couldn’t pay them but because it was a bill,” he tells The Journal.

“Now, it’s fear when I see a bill arriving. I cannot put into words what that feels like. The dread opening that envelope. My latest electricity bill was €235 but I had budgeted for €190.”

He says that his current fixed salary is low and he’s seen all his bills – rent, broadband, TV, groceries, home heating oil, electricity and health insurance – increase significantly over the last six months.

I ordered three bags of coal recently and the coal man asked for €99. I was so embarrassed I had to ask him to take back a bag. €33 now for a bag! Last year it was three bags for €60. Where will it end? How bad do things have to get?

“I’ve already cut out all socialising and I wouldn’t even say I’m living payday to payday anymore.”

He says that his biggest concern at the moment is the winter months ahead and he says he will struggle to cope this winter.

I live in absolute fear for the months ahead as I need to keep my bills as low as humanly possible. I will struggle massively for the winter because house is old and gets cold very easily.

“I’m already planning on sleeping in the sitting room to cut down on heating and electricity.”

He called on the Government to bring in emergency measures to try and cap energy price increases, saying that they should be the ones taking the hit rather than households.

‘We’ve started unplugging everything we own’

A young woman, living in the north west of the country with her fiancé, told The Journal that despite making efforts to reduce their energy use, their bills are continuing to increase month after month.

She says that they’re currently living and working together in a small, one-bedroom apartment but they’ve been forced to reduce the amount of times they wash their clothes to save energy.

“We have started unplugging everything we own. We don’t wash clothes more than once every 10 days to 2 weeks, and we don’t use a dryer. Despite this, our energy costs are going up and up. We have to choose between certain foods and quantities and saving for our electric bill.

I cry a lot now trying to figure out what to do.

“I want to start a family. But with the energy costs and the rent crisis, I can’t afford to,” she says.

‘I thought the bill was a mistake’

Keith, who runs a local butcher shop in the south east, says that he has seen a massive jump in business electricity prices recently.

He told The Journal that his most recent bill more than doubled from €1,143 to €2,965.17.

“I was so convinced that it was a mistake that I rang our energy provider the moment I opened the bill. They told me that not only was the figure correct but that I should count myself lucky that I’m getting that rate for the next 4 months as it should be about 30% higher than that,” he said.

They also proceeded to tell me that should I even think about not paying on time as it would immediately result in the termination of our contract and a move to the higher rate.

He said that his business is currently “walking a tightrope” and that the only thing he’s able to cut back on are his staff.

“Having gone out of our way to make our business as lean as possible we’re walking a tightrope now as there’s nothing left to cut except for staff.

“I genuinely think that the government needs to put supports in place to help businesses, otherwise they’ll just end up paying for the dole payments to staff let go as a result.”

‘I can’t make a life for myself here’

A woman in her late 20s, Kate, says that she is currently living with her boyfriend and her sister but is currently considering emigration due to the rapidly rising cost of living.

“In the winter we’re anticipating that we’ll all have to work from home in the same room to conserve heat and save on electricity and gas. We’re limiting ourselves to one room in the evenings so that lights and appliances are off everywhere else,” she tells The Journal.

She says that her current energy provider is Electric Ireland and adds that the recent price hike will likely put her in a position where she has to choose between “buying groceries and keeping warm”.

“I’m in my late twenties and it feels as though my entire life has been stolen from me by successive governments and their total disdain for everything except their cosy pensions,” Kate says.

I can’t make a life for myself here so I have started saving to emigrate. I’m so heartbroken but that’s the way it is.

‘I don’t turn on the lights in any room in my house’

A woman in her mid-40s, living in the south west, says that the cost of her utility bills will impact on how much she’s able to spend on other essentials, like food.

She says that she currently only eats a light breakfast and one main meal in the day, with her not being able to afford any more than that.

She adds that her daily commute for work is a 100km round trip and the high costs of diesel are putting further strain on her pocket.

“All I do is work and sleep and I’m always tired and never have money with the amount that has to be paid out,” the woman tells The Journal.

She says that she’s not planning on turning on the heat over the winter months due to the cost and has also taken to keeping all the lights in her house off.

‘My anxiety is through the roof’

The Journal also heard from a pregnant mother living in the midlands, who said that she and her husband are unable to afford childcare.

She says that she is facing additional anxiety from concerns over electricity blackouts, particularly with the baby due later this year.

“I’m so anxious, my obstetrician wanted to sign me off work last week as I have been referred to a perinatal mental health specialist but I stopped her because I wasn’t sure if I would continue to be paid if I was signed off,” she says.

My anxiety is through the roof. My husband is bearing the brunt of it trying to calm me down but I don’t see any light at the end of this dark winter tunnel.

According to her, her family had previously been with Electric Ireland but opted to switch due to the price hike during the week.

She also says that the family invested in solar panels last year, but that it now feels like a “huge waste”.

Some quotes have been edited for clarity and brevity.