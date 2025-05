THE PRICE OF a bag of potatoes has doubled, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Dáil yesterday, and it’s just one staple that consumers say has gone up in price.

The speed at which grocery prices are climbing has also doubled in the last year, now at nearly 5%, according to data company Kantar, but it’s still a significant decrease from the sky-high 17% recorded in the summer of 2023.

A special cost of living package will not be included in the next budget, as it had been in other years. The Taoiseach says taxation and social protection measures will be used to offset rising costs.

Non-essentials like take-away coffees and eating out have also gone up in price – and there’s no end in sight, say business owners.

So we want to know, have you noticed a change in how much the basics and nice-to-haves are costing you? This could inlcude:

Food

Energy bills

Alcohol

Eating out

Having a car

Have you found yourself altering your spending habits? Is there anything you’ve had to cut out? Have you changed where you buy your groceries? We want to hear about it.

Get in touch by emailing answers@thejournal.ie and tell us your experience. Please try and keep your submission below 250 words.

Please tell us your first name, age and county, or let us know if you would like your name to not be published.

Entries may be edited for clarity or other issues.