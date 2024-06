TURNOUT FOR FRIDAY’s elections is coming in under the 50% mark.

So, just under one in every two people decided to vote in the European and local elections.

Advertisement

Over the next few days, we’ll know exactly what those voters wanted when they went to their polling stations, but what of the other half?

If you were in that group, we’d like to know what stopped you from voting, or what guided your decision to not vote.

If you would like to share your reasons, please contact The Journal by email through answers@thejournal.ie and describe your experience in a paragraph or two (around 200-250 words).

Feel free to include your name and location if you would like.