Two teens accused of attacking detainee in Oberstown Detention Centre

TWO TEENAGERS HAVE been charged with attacking and injuring a boy detained at the Oberstown Detention Centre for young offenders.

The pair, a 16-year-old boy and a youth, now aged 18, but a juvenile at the time of the incident, appeared before Judge Brendan Toale at the Dublin Children’s Court today.

They were charged with assault causing harm to a named boy at the detention centre in Lusk in north Co Dublin, on 24 May last year. Neither has yet said how he will plead.

The offence is contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Their cases were called separately.

Garda Cian O’Connor told the court that the older youth from Dublin made no reply to charge after caution. There was no objection to bail and legal aid was grand following an application by defence solicitor Eoghan O’Sullivan.

The youth, who remained silent throughout the hearing was accompanied to court by an aftercare worker. He lives in a residential unit, O’Sullivan informed Judge Toale.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed summary disposal, Garda O’Connor said. This means the case was suitable to be dealt in the juvenile court and not in the circuit court which can impose lengthier sentences.

Judge Toale asked for an outline of the prosecution evidence.

Garda O’Connor said it was alleged the youth, then aged 17, and the co-accused, who was 15 at the time, “hit the injured party a number of times while in Oberstown Detention Centre.”

“The injured party suffered a chipped tooth,” he added.

He told he court the chip was to an incisor tooth and he needed dental care.

Judge Toale accepted jurisdiction for both boys’ cases to remain in the Children’s Court.

The second youth, from Cork, spoke several times naming his solicitor, confirming his age and giving his expected released date from the detention centre.

The judge heard that prior to his detention, he had also resided at a residential care unit.

Garda O’Connor said the younger boy also made no reply when charged over the alleged attack.

An order for disclosure of prosecution evidence to the defence was made by Judge Toale.

They were ordered to appear again in March when they will be expected to indicate how they will plead. A future hearing date will be set if they intend to contest the allegations.

A conviction in the Children’s Court for the offence can result in a sentence of up to 12 months.

