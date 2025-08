A YOUTH HAS been charged with raping a female in a Dublin apartment when he was aged 15.

The 18-year-old appeared at the Dublin Children’s Court this week and was remanded on bail to appear again in September to be served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

The offence allegedly occurred in late 2022 in the city’s north side. The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has yet to enter a plea.

There was no objection to bail.

The Children’s Court, which has lesser sentencing powers, does not have jurisdiction to hear a rape trial.

Legal aid was granted.

Bail terms stated he must have no contact with the complainant, not leave the jurisdiction, surrender his passport, provide gardaí with a contact phone number, sign on once a week and remain out of the area where the alleged incident occurred.