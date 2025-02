PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY is at the White House today to meet Donald Trump and sign a deal granting the United States access to Ukraine’s rare minerals.

The extraordinary turnaround caps a week of frantic international diplomacy centered on Washington, as Kyiv seeks to shore up support despite Trump’s recent pivot towards Russia.

Trump upended years of US policy on Ukraine two weeks ago when he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and started talks on ending the three-year-old war – without Kyiv.

He also alarmed allies as he appeared to turn on Zelenskyy, berating him as a “dictator without elections” and blaming Ukraine for Russia’s February 2022 invasion.

However, the tone is friendly today as the pair meet at the White House, Trump receiving Zelenskyy with a fist bump and a thumbs up.

A press conference will take place at 6pm GMT, when both leaders are expected to reveal more details about the minerals deal.

Putin and Trump said after their 12 February phone call that they had agreed to meet personally – but they have not finalised any meeting yet.