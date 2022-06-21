Zelenskyy invites Micheál Martin to visit Ukraine

UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR Zelenskyy has invited Taoiseach Micheál Martin to visit Ukraine.

The two leaders spoke ahead of a European Council meeting on Thursday and Friday where EU leaders are due to discuss the European Commission’s recommendation to grant Ukraine candidacy status.

Martin said he was “delighted” to speak with Zelenskyy and confirm Ireland’s support for Ukraine’s EU membership.

“We are, and will be, with Ukraine every step of the way,” he said.

The Taoiseach has advocated for fast-tracked membership of the EU for Ukraine and has used Ireland as an example of how a country can develop through EU membership.

Zelenskyy thanked Ireland for its “active support of Ukraine’s European aspirations” and the status of a candidate for EU membership.

He added that he invited Martin “to make the first visit to Ukraine in the history of bilateral relations.”

Zelenskyy has spoken to several EU leaders today ahead of the summit – including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who he also invited to visit Ukraine.