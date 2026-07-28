Zinedine Zidane confirmed as France manager on four-year deal

ZINEDINE ZIDANE HAS been named as the new head coach of France.

The World Cup-winning former France midfielder succeeds Didier Deschamps, who stepped down this month after 14 years in charge.

Zidane, whose appointment was confirmed by the France Football Federation on Tuesday, previously guided Real Madrid to three Champions League trophies.

𝗭𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗘 𝗭𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗡𝗘, 𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗨 𝗦𝗘́𝗟𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗡𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗘 𝗟’𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗣𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 🐓🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/5ocGyYETNm — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) July 28, 2026

The 54-year-old has agreed a four-year deal with the FFF taking him through to the end of the 2030 World Cup.

He will officially take up the role next month with his first assignment being France’s Nations League campaign in the autumn, when they face games against Turkey, Belgium and Italy.

Zidane said in a statement: “I have often said, ‘There is nothing greater than the French national team’.

“It is therefore a joy – and obviously a source of great pride – to become the head coach of this French team. It is also a responsibility. Needless to say, I have great ambitions for the French national team!”

Zidane had long been expected to take over from his former international team-mate Deschamps, who oversaw World Cup success in 2018 and a runners-up finish in 2022.

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France were the favourites to win this summer’s tournament in North America but they were beaten in the semi-finals by eventual winners Spain.

Zidane had two spells in charge at the Bernabéu between 2016 and 2021, also winning two La Liga titles.

Zidane (right) guided Real Madrid to three Champions League triumphs (Nick Potts/PA) Nick Potts Nick Potts

As a player he earned 108 caps for France, with the crowning moment being World Cup success in 1998. He also won Euro 2000 but was sent off in the 2006 World Cup final defeat to Italy.

On the domestic front he won titles with Juventus and Real Madrid.

FFF president Philippe Diallo said appointing Zidane, regarded as one of the country’s greatest players, was a “source of immense pride” for the organisation.

He added: “It marks the coming together of a legend in the history of ‘Les Bleus’ – who has gone on to become one of the most decorated and respected coaches of his generation – and a squad with rare potential, driven by the highest ambitions.”

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