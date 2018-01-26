The 9 at 9: Friday

EVERY MORNING,Â TheJournal.ieÂ brings you the stories you need to know as you start your day.

1. #FIRE:Â At least 41 people have been killed in a huge fire at a hospital in South Korea.

2. #POLL:Â An Irish Times/ Ipsos MRBI poll has found that 56% of Irish people support legalising abortion for up to 12 weeks.

3. #TRUMP:Â Reports indicate that US president Donald Trump wanted to fire special prosecutor Robert Mueller last year, but was dissuaded from doing so.

4. #LICENSEE:Â There have been renewed calls to regulate rental arrangements where a tenant lives with a live-in landlord, as currently tenants have few protections under Irish law.

5. #APPEAL:Â GardaÃ­ in Meath have appealed for information from the public after a man was assaulted in his home by two armed burglars.

6. #DAVOS:Â Irish Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe was forced to defend Irelandâ€™s corporation tax record from strong criticism at the World Economic Forum meeting yesterday.

7. #SATCHWELL:Â The husband of a womanÂ missing from her Co Cork home for 10 months told RTÃ‰ Prime Time that he believed she planned to disappear.

8. #VIGIL:Â Over 300 people turned out in the north inner city last night to hold a vigil forÂ Derek Coakley Hutch who was shot dead in Clondalkin last Saturday.

9. #JEWELLERY:Â Two people have been arrested after gardaÃ­ recovered stolen jewellery with an estimated street value of â‚¬100,000.